Rangers fans drool over Joe Aribo’s display against Aberdeen

Rangers got their Scottish Premiership campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win against Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Kent’s strike just after the 20 minute mark proved to be the difference-maker, with Steven Gerrard’s side laying down an early marker at Pittodrie.

But whilst Kent was the match-winner, Joe Aribo had a barn-storming game in the middle of the park for the Gers. He had an incredible 97% pass accuracy, provided three key passes, completed four dribbles and even showed his defensive side of the game by making two tackles and one interception.

And after seeing his midfield masterclass, Rangers fans took to Twitter to hail the 24-year-old.

Thought first half we were excellent then dropped of a bit in the second. Twinkle toes Aribo and Balogun were unreal as well. And yeah after his great pre-season think Hagi just had a bad day tbh — Logan Paterson (@PatersonLogan03) August 2, 2020

At the back-end of last season, I knew we had a player in Aribo but it was obvious that he hadn’t shown us his full ability. I’ll have to admit, as much as I thought he’d improve this season, I had no idea how much better he would’ve become in such a short space of time. 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Bxsin2cvxo — BattleFeverPod (@battlefeverpod) August 2, 2020

Aribo is different class, they couldn’t get the ball off of him. Unfortunately it was Raingurs players — The Wee Free Hon (@TheWeeFreeHun1) August 1, 2020

He’s gonna be massive for us this season. Just needs a bit of arrogance, that will hopefully come. — StevieGsBlueandWhiteArmy (@VaticanRSC) August 1, 2020

Aribo would start for the 2002 Brazilian world cup winning side…and he’s not even Brazilian That’s how good he is — CJ (@Cjnovo992) August 1, 2020

A couple of Rangers fans talked up his technical ability, with one supporter pointing to a moment in the game when Aberdeen simply couldn’t get him off the ball.

Last word on the game

What about Aribo in the corner? Pretty sure the full Aberdeen team, backroom staff, Ian crocker, 2 segualls and nd PA guy were trying to get the baw aff him and still couldn’t get it. — JD (@JDgawa1) August 1, 2020

He could nutmeg a seal — Brian Auld (@BrianAuld3) August 1, 2020

Having signed him from Charlton last summer, Aribo will no doubt be keen to kick on from a promising first season at Ibrox.

Is Aribo the best midfielder in Scotland?

Absolutely Vote Not yet Vote

In 48 games across all competitions in the previous campaign, he managed an impressive nine goals and eight assists. And according Aberdeen on Saturday, he showed he could be a real force in the engine room for Gerrard’s side.

It may have just been the opening game, but Aribo showed signs of being a hugely important figure for the Gers.