 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Rangers News
Rangers fans drool over Joe Aribo's display against Aberdeen

Rangers fans drool over Joe Aribo’s display against Aberdeen

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 2/8/2020 | 10:55am

Rangers got their Scottish Premiership campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win against Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Kent’s strike just after the 20 minute mark proved to be the difference-maker, with Steven Gerrard’s side laying down an early marker at Pittodrie.

But whilst Kent was the match-winner, Joe Aribo had a barn-storming game in the middle of the park for the Gers. He had an incredible 97% pass accuracy, provided three key passes, completed four dribbles and even showed his defensive side of the game by making two tackles and one interception.

Are you a massive Rangers fan? Know everything about the club? Well do you know your Gary Stevens from your Michael Ball? This quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

And after seeing his midfield masterclass, Rangers fans took to Twitter to hail the 24-year-old.

A couple of Rangers fans talked up his technical ability, with one supporter pointing to a moment in the game when Aberdeen simply couldn’t get him off the ball.

Having signed him from Charlton last summer, Aribo will no doubt be keen to kick on from a promising first season at Ibrox.

Is Aribo the best midfielder in Scotland?

Absolutely

Absolutely

Not yet

Not yet

In 48 games across all competitions in the previous campaign, he managed an impressive nine goals and eight assists. And according Aberdeen on Saturday, he showed he could be a real force in the engine room for Gerrard’s side.

It may have just been the opening game, but Aribo showed signs of being a hugely important figure for the Gers.

Article title: Rangers fans drool over Joe Aribo’s display against Aberdeen

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 