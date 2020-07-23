Rangers could solve their striker woes with Kemar Roofe

According to Voetbal 24, Rangers remain interested in Anderlecht attacker Kemar Roofe.

What’s the word?

With Alfredo Morelos’ long-term future at Ibrox still fairly uncertain, Steven Gerrard will surely be in the market for a new striker. And according to Voetbal 24, the man they seem keen on bringing to Scotland, is Roofe.

The report claims that Anderlecht may be willing to cash in this summer in order to bring in some money of their own and reinvest, and that Rangers have not given up the fight in signing him.

It also claims the Gers would have to pay at least €6m (£5.4m) in order to convince their Belgian counterparts to part ways with him.

Much-needed striker

Speaking after a 4-0 pre-season triumph over Motherwell, Gerrard admitted that Jermain Defoe’s injury could mean they further step up their interest in a new centre-forward.

He said: “First and foremost we just need to stay calm and find out the extent of the injury. I went on record last week to say I’d like to add in that area in terms of having extra fire power so who knows? It might push us even further in that direction to try and get something done.”

With seven goals in 16 games in the 2019/2020 season for Anderlecht, Roofe has proven that he can be a reliable goal-getter. And with his experience of playing for the likes of Leeds United in English football has given him the kind of pedigree that could see him acclimatise to Rangers with ease.

Should Rangers sign Kemar Roofe?

His former manager at Leeds, Thomas Christiansen spoke glowingly about what Roofe can bring to the table late last year. He said: “Kemar is able to push forward, defend with it and still turn up in the sixteen. His height seems a disadvantage, but that is it is not. Kemar is strong and jumps high. He will score with his head. He is a goal-getter. He will score at least twenty. Kemar is cold-blooded for the goal. And he can also finish with his left and right.”

If Gerrard needed any more convincing that Roofe could be his man, then Christiansen’s words should surely act as a seal of approval. The 27-year-old should be Rangers sporting director, Ross Wilson’s first port of call when looking for a new centre-forward.