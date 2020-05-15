Rangers tipped to make move for Leeds ace Barry Douglas

Speaking to Football Insider, former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has suggested Leeds ace Barry Douglas could join the club this summer after his recent comments.

What did he say?

Reports in recent weeks have claimed that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are open to selling Douglas regardless of whether they earn promotion or not, and in a Q&A with Leeds’ official Twitter account, the defender admitted to supporting Rangers as a child after being born in Glasgow.

And now, Hutton has tipped Douglas to make the move up north, and insisted that his style of play could fit in perfectly with Steven Gerrard’s style of play.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

He said: “Yeah, possibly. I think you have to look at the Barisic situation. I think that would be a key factor if he was to stay or leave but look, I think Barry Douglas is an excellent player. He went abroad, did really well, came back to Wolves and I thought he was arguably their best player.

“A move to Rangers, with him saying he supports them, could be a good opportunity for him to get back on track, back playing. He’s a wonderful crosser of the ball so it’s something Rangers look for in a player so I think he could fit in but a lot would hinge on the Barisic thing. I wouldn’t imagine he wouldn’t want to come up north to be sitting on the bench.”

Coming home

As Hutton points out, Rangers already have an established and quality first-team left-back in Borna Barisic, who has enjoyed a storming season at Ibrox this year.

Would Barry Douglas be a good replacement for Borna Barisic?

Yes Vote No Vote

The Croatian has managed an incredible 14 assists in 39 games this season for the Gers, and so it’s difficult to see how Douglas could displace the 27-year-old if he did end up staying this summer.

But if he does move on, then bringing Douglas back home to his boyhood club in Rangers could be the kind of shrewd addition that would offset any pain of losing Barisic.