Rangers fans rave about Leon Balogun’s debut against Aberdeen

Rangers kicked off the new season in style as they ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard’s side took home all three points thanks to a first-half strike from Ryan Kent, and earned an impressive clean sheet in large part down to Leon Balogun.

The 32-year-old made his debut for the Gers after joining the club from Wigan earlier this summer, and looked every inch a smart signing by Ross Wilson and co.

He won 100% of the duels that he contested (three on the ground and six in the air), made three clearances and blocked one shot too – and that’s not to mention him clattering head-first into the post too.

And after seeing his display, Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Cuttin about pittodrie like Maldini — NC (@CoplandR20) August 1, 2020

Solid debut from Leon he was superb today — julio findlay (@julio_findlay) August 1, 2020

Cracking signing read the game well and never looked out of place rest of the CBs will have a time on their hands to seperate Goldson and Balogun — Aribo is a Baller (@timmys_tears) August 1, 2020

Big Balogun has really impressed me. — Rangers Bantz (@RangersBanter17) August 1, 2020

Big man’s a rolls Royce — Bryan marshall (@GERS_54) August 1, 2020

Balogun looked really good so far Looks like a really good bit of business so far — (@RangersSpares__) August 1, 2020

Balogun is every inch a Rangers defender. Ethels getting a treat the night once Walter’s seen this. — ShotasDiscoShoes (@ShotaDiscoShoes) August 1, 2020

Aberdeen missed Cosgrove but still looked like clear difference in quality between the sides anyway. Good that we got the goal when we did tho because not brilliant 2nd half. Balogun looked absolute quality. Good 3 points at a place where they’re not always guaranteed for Rangers — Steven Kerr (@CoplandFront) August 2, 2020

A couple of Rangers fans thought Balogun’s performance reminded them of former powerhouse Madjid Bougherra.

Madjid is that you? — William Boyd (@Wullie93) August 1, 2020

What a debut Balogun had reminds me of Bougherra, 3 points and back down the road, good start — Steeviemck (@steevie19) August 1, 2020

Another Rangers supporter seemed to be even more impressed with the defender, even calling for him to be given the captain’s armband.

Give him the captains armband now — Ryan (@Ryane1872) August 1, 2020

If his debut is anything to go by, then Rangers might have made one of the smartest signings of the summer.

Were you impressed with Leon Balogun's debut?

Yes Vote No Vote

Having been thrown into the deep end away at Pittodrie, Balogun dealt with everything with superbly, not shirking a challenge and putting his head where it hurts – quite literally at times too when he knocked into that post.

Gerrard will have been delighted by his centre-back’s commanding performance.