Rangers fans rave about Leon Balogun's debut against Aberdeen

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 2/8/2020 | 02:45pm

Rangers kicked off the new season in style as they ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Aberdeen on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard’s side took home all three points thanks to a first-half strike from Ryan Kent, and earned an impressive clean sheet in large part down to Leon Balogun.

The 32-year-old made his debut for the Gers after joining the club from Wigan earlier this summer, and looked every inch a smart signing by Ross Wilson and co.

He won 100% of the duels that he contested (three on the ground and six in the air), made three clearances and blocked one shot too – and that’s not to mention him clattering head-first into the post too.

And after seeing his display, Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Rangers fans thought Balogun’s performance reminded them of former powerhouse Madjid Bougherra.

Another Rangers supporter seemed to be even more impressed with the defender, even calling for him to be given the captain’s armband.

If his debut is anything to go by, then Rangers might have made one of the smartest signings of the summer.

Having been thrown into the deep end away at Pittodrie, Balogun dealt with everything with superbly, not shirking a challenge and putting his head where it hurts – quite literally at times too when he knocked into that post.

Gerrard will have been delighted by his centre-back’s commanding performance.

