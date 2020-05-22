Rangers target Lewis Ferguson tipped to flourish under Gerrard

Speaking to Football Insider, former Rangers defender Alan Hutton has tipped Lewis Ferguson to flourish under Steven Gerrard should he make the move to Ibrox.

What did he say?

According to reports in recent days, the Aberdeen midfielder has been touted as one of Rangers’ most prominent transfer targets this summer, although the Dons are keen to keep him.

Now, Hutton has claimed that Ferguson, who was released by Rangers back in 2013, has the kind of “winners mentality” that could really be nurtured by Gerrard at Ibrox.

He said: “I’m sure he’s got that winning mentality into him because that was a main, key part of growing up through the Rangers ranks, you had to be a winner. It didn’t quite work out the first time but well played to him. He’s worked hard at Hamilton, he’s moved on to Aberdeen and he’s still only 20 so he’s proved a lot of people wrong. Here’s Rangers coming back in for him so I’m sure he’s got that mentality within him.

“He’s got a driving force to try and prove people wrong and he’s had an excellent season. I think it’s an area where Gerrard will look at and want to strengthen and I presume he’s a player that would want to go and learn off one of the best midfielders to play the game.”

Next step

After rebuilding his career at Aberdeen, Ferguson has certainly shown he’s got the talent to become a real success at Rangers this time around.

This season, the 20-year-old has been in inspired form for the Dons, racking up three goals and an impressive nine assists in 38 games across all competitions. His previous ties to the Gers means that he will know what its all about to play for the club, and that kind of relationship and bond is something Gerrard will surely love.

He may not have made it the first time, but Ferguson’s performances this season shows he is ready to play for the Rangers first-team now.