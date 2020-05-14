Rangers must swoop for Liverpool’s Pedro Chirivella

Amidst all the focus on Rangers’ attempts to have the SPFL investigated, it’s easy to forget that the transfer windows looms on the horizon.

And according to recent reports, the Gers have their eyes set on Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella.

As per Duncan Castles’ Transfer Window podcast, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is keen to sign the 22-year-old on a free transfer this summer.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

Reports earlier had suggested that the Spaniard had agreed terms with French outfit Nantes, but it now appears, Rangers have entered the race to sign him at the last moment – and whilst he may not exactly be a high-profile name, he may be exactly what the Ibrox side could do with for next season.

Aside from the obvious fact that Gerrard will know all about Chirivella from his time at Anfield, Rangers will be getting a midfielder who has all the raw materials to become a real general in the engine room.

Liverpool’s former U23s boss Neil Critchley spoke glowingly of the Spaniard’s talents, and it appears he has that innate leadership that can rub off well on others around him.

He said: “For such a young player and a young person, he has unbelievable intelligence and experience of playing the game and he passes that on to everyone around him. He gives everything to the team and for the team. He never thinks of himself and he sacrifices himself all of the time. I am so delighted for him that he is reaping the rewards of all the hard work and effort he puts in.”

Should Rangers sign Pedro Chirivella this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

As per Whoscored, he has an impressive career average of two tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game, whilst he boasts a fine passing accuracy of 83%. The 22-year-old is adept at breaking up the play and then moving it on with the minimum of fuss, and having someone like that to screen the Rangers back-line and then kick-start quick counter-attacks could prove to be crucial.

And having seen him first-hand at Anfield, Gerrard will surely relish the chance to mould Chirivella into a star at Ibrox, and prove that his former side got it wrong by allowing him to go in the first place. The Rangers boss has already brought in some Liverpool connections in the likes of Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo, so the Spaniard could be the next. It has all the makings of a really shrewd deal.