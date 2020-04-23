Rangers urged to move for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton has backed Rangers to make a move for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes.

What did he say?

Reports back in the January transfer window had suggested that Steven Gerrard’s side were contemplating a move for Dykes if their deal for Florian Kamberi fell through.

Now, The Daily Mail claim that Rangers are set to battle Stoke for Dykes’ signature, and that they hope to tempt him to Ibrox with the lure of European football.

Following the fresh links, Hutton has urged Rangers to complete a move for Dykes, and also talked up the prospect of potentially seeing him line up alongside Alfredo Morelos up front.

He said: “I think he’d be a great addition, to be honest. I’ve watched him a number of times and wow, has he given Celtic and Rangers problems throughout the season.

“He’s constantly a thorn in their side, he’s big, he’s powerful, he can hold the ball up, he can turn, he’s got pace, he can finish – I think he’s a well rounded player to be honest. When you’re showing that ability week in, week out, for a lesser team – no disrespect to Livingston – it shows great ability. If you’ve got Morelos and someone like him, can you imagine them two playing together?”

Firepower

Despite scoring 64 times this season in the Scottish top-flight, that is still considerably short of the 89 their rivals Celtic have managed. And one way to no doubt address that would be to bring in some additional firepower, and Dykes certainly represents that.

In a Livingston side that currently find themselves fifth in the table and with just 41 total goals to their name, the 24-year-old has effectively carried his team on his back. His impressive haul of 12 goals and ten assists means he has contributed to more than half of his team’s strikes one way or another.

And whilst Morelos has bagged 29 times for the campaign, he was in a miserable run of form prior to football being postponed, going eight games without a goal in the league. Dykes could help take the pressure off him, and even reinvigorate him as a strike partner like Hutton suggests.