Rangers could make shrewd move with Lyndon Dykes signing

According to journalist David Tanner, Rangers may well make a move for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes this summer.

What’s the word?

The 24-year-old enjoyed a fine season for the Scottish side, proving himself to be a reliable goal-scorer and goal-creator for Gary Holt’s men, scoring 12 times and providing a further ten assists.

And after Rangers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed that Jermain Defoe had suffered an injury and hinted at potentially doing some business in the transfer market to help ease that worry, Tanner claimed on Twitter that Livingston may be getting a call for Dykes.

Steven Gerrard on his fears over Jermaine Defoe injury:

“…looks like a hamstring. We’ll check that out in the coming days. When we know the full extent of that, we’ll decide what we need to do.”

I suspect Lyndon Dykes and Livingston might be getting a call very soon… #Rangers — David Tanner (@DavidTannerTV) July 22, 2020

Complete striker

Speaking earlier this year ahead of their clash against Livingston, Gerrard himself waxed lyrical about what Dykes can bring to the table. He said: “They’ve got a forward in-form in Lyndon Dykes who’s having a real good season, who is capable of playing in the air or on the floor, he’s quite dangerous.”

In fact, Dykes’ 22 goal contributions for Livingston last season meant that he was involved in more than half the times that his side found the back of the net in the league – they scored 41 times in total.

Rangers centre-back Nikola Katic admitted that defending Dykes can prove to be a very troublesome task, even comparing him to Alfredo Morelos too. He revealed: “When you play against a striker like Dykes it’s always tough too because he is really good. Almost he’s on the same level as Alfredo and I think he will become a really top player, it is always hard to play against him.”

Judging by the kinds of glowing comments Dykes has earned from those of a Rangers persuasion, Ross Wilson would certainly be pulling off a masterstroke by bringing in the talented striker to Ibrox.