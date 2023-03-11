Michael Beale has enjoyed a fruitful start to life as manager of Glasgow Rangers.

First of all, he has brought back the winning feeling to a club that had toiled during the first half of the campaign under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with the Englishman losing just one of his 17 matches in charge.

Secondly, he has turned around the fortunes of some players who were evidently struggling under the Dutchman.

Alfredo Morelos has found his scoring touch yet again. He scored just three Premiership goals in 12 appearances between August and November, but in the 13 league matches under Beale, the Colombian frontman has netted six, while grabbing four assists also, suggesting his game is much suited to that of the new manager.

It’s not just Morelos who the 42-year-old has managed to revitalise either, with Fashion Sakala turning into a totally different player recently, having looked a transfer flop after Steven Gerrard brought him to Ibrox.

Does Fashion Sakala have a future at Rangers?

Considering his performances over the previous three months, the answer must be yes. Under Van Bronckhorst, Sakala was often overlooked, playing only six league matches before the World Cup hiatus.

Beale has totally transformed the Zambian forward however, with the £8.3k-per-week star featuring in every Premiership match so far under Beale, scoring five goals and registering seven assists, becoming one of the Ibrox side's key players.

His latest display against Hibernian was sensational. He received a Sofascore rating of 9.6/10 as he scored once and grabbed two assists while succeeding with four of his five dribble attempts and playing a staggering seven key passes during the match.

He also had a total of seven shots, created two big chances and completed two accurate crosses, underlining that when he is on form, there is arguably no greater attacking threat in the squad than him.

It is no wonder that he has previously been described as a “firework” by former Rangers defender Alan Hutton, especially with his unpredictable nature and the opposition never really knows what to expect.

Bringing back a positive atmosphere at Ibrox was arguably the most important aspect of Beale’s first few months in charge, yet seeing Morelos and Sakala transform from where they were at the start of the season into the form they are displaying now has been wonderful to see.