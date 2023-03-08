Glasgow Rangers will be hoping to continue their excellent Premiership form this evening when they travel to the capital.

Hibernian are their opponents and the same fixture back in December was Michael Beale’s first match in charge, where a 3-2 victory was secured. Since that night, the Light Blues have dropped points in just one league match and will be hoping for another three points.

The Ibrox side bounced back from Hampden disappointment to defeat Kilmarnock 3-1 at the weekend, and there were several excellent performances.

Todd Cantwell is fast turning into a wonderful signing and against Killie, he achieved a Sofascore rating of 7.7/10, succeeding with four of his five dribble attempts while winning nine of his ten duels, delivering arguably his strongest performance in a Rangers jersey to date.

Yet it was Antonio Colak that truly stole the show, emerging from the shadows to put in a selfless performance, one that will please Beale, who must now unleash him again this evening.

Will Antonio Colak start against Hibs?

Since the Englishman arrived at Ibrox, the Croatian striker has started just twice due to recovering from a calf strain suffered before Christmas and his output has been limited.

He had to wait until last month to score his first goal under Beale, and although he didn’t score at the weekend, his performance was praised, with the manager even saying he thought the striker was Rangers' “best performer” during the tie, while Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie lauded him as “sharp” during an impressive first half display.

Indeed, against the Ayrshire side, Colak grabbed an assist and had five shots during the match while also missing a big chance and although he didn’t find the net, his ability to drop slightly deeper was invaluable.

The attacker did win three of his five duels and took 46 touches, proving he was always eager to get involved and his performance certainly looks like he is returning to form at exactly the right time.

The 29-year-old has scored 15 goals in just 33 appearances this term and he will be buoyed by his display in the 3-1 victory and will be roaring to go again so soon.

The wins keep racking up in the league, yet with a nine-point deficit, it is unlikely the Light Blues will be able to dethrone Celtic this year.