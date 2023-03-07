Over the previous few years, Glasgow Rangers have had their fair share of loan moves. Some work out fantastically well (Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi) while others, well, best not to discuss them too much (Dalcio and Umar Sadiq).

However, Malik Tillman has proven to be arguably one of the Ibrox side's greatest temporary signings in recent years, with his raw talent and penchant for churning up moments of magic, endearing him to the Rangers support this term.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst dubbed the £13k-per-week gem as an “epic talent” and he has displayed his potential so far during his spell.

The American has scored nine goals and grabbed a further five assists this season whilst on loan from Bayern Munich, and there is no doubt that Michael Beale would want to sign him permanently, yet the fee could be an issue.

The Light Blues do have the first option on the player should the Bundesliga giants decide to sell, yet this would cost £5m and this could represent a decent sized chunk of Beale’s budget, while he may already have the ideal replacement – Hagi.

Could Ianis Hagi replace Malik Tillman at Rangers?

The Romanian started life at Ibrox in the same way as Tillman, on loan. He took to Rangers with ease, almost immortalising himself immediately with one of the finest European comebacks by the Gers in recent years, scoring twice against Braga in the Europa League to secure a 3-2 victory at Ibrox in 2020.

His loan move was made permanent at the end of that season, with the club agreeing to a £3m fee with Belgian side Genk and it proved to be an inspired move by then-boss, Steven Gerrard.

He played an integral part in the club winning their first Premiership title in a decade during 2020/2021, scoring six goals and grabbing nine assists while Gerrard described him as an “absolute dream to work with”, as he displayed his importance to the side that season.

The 6 foot dynamo is currently recovering from a long-term injury, which kept him out for almost a year, but once the 24-year-old gets back to his best, there is no doubt he can replace the American.

Hagi mainly operates just behind the centre-forward in an attacking midfield role - much like Tillman - however, he can also play on either wing if required.

The likelihood is, Tillman will return to Munich in the summer. Beale won't have to splash the cash on a replacement, however, with the Romanian ready to spring back into action next term and show everyone exactly what they have been missing.