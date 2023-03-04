Glasgow Rangers successfully bounced back from their League Cup final defeat last weekend with a fairly straightforward victory at Ibrox today.

Visitors Kilmarnock were defeated 3-1 in what was Michael Beale’s 11th Premiership win in 12 matches since he took over in November, dropping just two points.

Connor Goldson, Fashion Sakala, and James Tavernier all got on the scoresheet and Beale will be pleased with his captain's performance after last week, when he was 'kept quiet' at Hampden, according to Glasgow Live's Alan Galindo.

The 31-year-old achieved a rating of 7.9/10 via Sofascore while displaying his attacking intent throughout the tie. He took 83 touches, made three key passes, created one big chance, and succeeded with his two dribble attempts.

Where was this performance against Celtic? Who knows, but the Englishman is back firing and this could only bode well for tougher tasks ahead.

It was teammate Antonio Colak who was the standout, however, especially since he has struggled with injury since Beale took over.

How did Antonio Colak play against Kilmarnock?

The Croatian hitman made his first league start since the beginning of January and he looked “sharp” according to Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie.

He had a hand in the first two goals, generating the assist for Sakala’s goal while taking five shots in total during the tie, showing no rustiness whatsoever.

With 46 touches throughout the encounter, he was also keen on getting involved and regularly dropping deep which marks a change from his usual predatory instincts, yet it seemed to work wonderfully today.

He did miss a big chance to get on the scoresheet, but by winning three duels from five and drawing two fouls, he made up for his lack of killer instinct.

Barrie lavished more praise on the striker following his first-half performance, Tweeting: “Colak's had a really good game to this point.

“It's his shot that creates the first and his pass the second but more his link-up that's caught the eye. Has dropped in consistently to create overloads and looked sharp.”

Having a fully fit Colak alongside Morelos will be a massive bonus for Beale heading into the final few months of the season, and judging by his early season performances – scoring 14 times before Christmas – he could have a big part to play.