A big update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers attacking midfielder Alex Lowry and his current injury situation...

What's the latest on Alex Lowry's fitness?

Light Blues head coach Michael Beale has revealed that the academy product is suffering from an ankle issue and is likely to be out for the next month, which comes after fellow midfielder Malik Tillman was out against Kilmarnock due to a knock.

He told the Glasgow Times: "The day before the Partick Thistle game when he was in the thinking to start; no one near him, the ball came he turned and had a problem with his ankle.

"It was a six-week injury which he is two weeks into. He is out of the boot at the moment.

"But Alex is probably four weeks from being ready to play."

Is this bad news for Michael Beale?

This will surely be a frustrating blow for the Gers boss as it is another setback for the teenage midfielder in what could have been his breakthrough season at Ibrox.

Lowry made 12 competitive matches between August and October of the current campaign with a knee injury, which left him playing catch-up at the start of Beale's reign after the team returned to action following the World Cup.

He has only made 11 matches for the academy side.

His phenomenal form for the club's youth team, and van Bronckhorst's decision to include him in the first team in 2021/22, highlights the immense talent that the youngster possesses but he will be unable to hone and develop his skills by being on the sidelines nursing an injury.

Beale will not be able to work with the teenager on the training pitch - over the next four weeks - to help him grow and get to a point where the dynamo can play regular football for the senior side and that is why this is frustrating news for the head coach.

It is particularly disappointing that this blow has arisen at the same time as Tillman, who has scored seven goals and provided four assists in the Premiership, is missing with an injury of his own.

The USA international's absence could have opened the door for Lowry, even if it was just as a substitute, to get minutes in recent weeks and in the upcoming clash with Hibernian, which the Bayern Munich loanee is set to be out for.

Hopefully, the Rangers teenager will be able to return from this latest setback next month and burst into Beale's plans before the end of the campaign and put his woes behind him. For now, however, it is frustrating for all parties.