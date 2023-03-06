Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale has been willing to dip into the youth set-up to bolster his first team during his short time at Ibrox so far.

The Light Blues boss has offered chances to the likes of Adam Devine, Alex Lowry, and Leon King in recent months with that showing there is a clear pathway from the academy side to the senior squad.

Supporters may now wonder who the next young star to break into the first team could be and a recent big decision from the club may have revealed the answer.

Could Arron Lyall save Rangers millions?

Football Insider recently claimed that the Gers have offered 19-year-old forward Arron Lyall a new long-term contract to remain in Glasgow beyond the end of his current deal, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

The report stated that the youngster has impressed the coaching staff and that Beale has called the teenager up to train with the first team this season, which suggests the boss sees potential in the midfielder.

Lyall, who was previously used as a winger in the academy, has been converted into a central midfield player this season and the Rangers manager could save the club millions by unearthing his quality in the coming months and years.

Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, and Scott Arfield - who all play in the middle of the park - are all out of contract this summer and the emergence of a fresh talent in their position could prevent Ross Wilson from needing to splash out millions on a new signing to replace them.

The "exciting" starlet - as he was dubbed by ex-boss Neil McCann - has caught the eye with some superb performances in the Lowland League - scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 29 matches from midfield.

He has also produced two goals and one assist in five UEFA Youth League and Challenge Cup games combined and these statistics show that the dynamo has the ability to contribute at the top end of the pitch on a regular basis from a number eight position.

Lyall, who The Athletic's Jordan Campbell claimed has "terrific" pace, could provide a big threat from midfield and support the likes of Antonio Colak, Alfredo Morelos, and Ryan Kent by bursting forward from the middle of the park to join in with attacks.

Beale clearly sees potential in the former Scotland youth international, given the contract offer and his involvement in the first team's training sessions, and it is now down to the 19-year-old to prove that he can make the step up.

If the speedster can adapt to senior football then his presence in the manager's squad would certainly save Rangers millions with the young talent potentially set to become a ready-made replacement for Jack, Arfield or Davis if they depart in the summer.