Glasgow Rangers may be facing a future without Ryan Kent or Alfredo Morelos next season, with both of the Ibrox side's prized assets entering the final few months of their contracts.

While the vast majority of the supporters would love to see both Kent and Morelos extend their stay, their future hangs in the balance, and Michael Beale may soon start to have to look for replacements.

Kent has been wonderful since the 42-year-old took over at the end of November, embarking on a solid run of form which showcased his sublime abilities.

He has netted twice and grabbed two assists under Beale, however, with his input proving to be far more effective and fluid as opposed to being stuck out on the left wing under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The next few months will be vital in trying to persuade him to extend his stay, however, Beale may have a talented youngster in the B team who could become Kent’s ideal long-term heir - Zak Lovelace.

Who is Rangers starlet Zak Lovelace?

Rangers signed the youngster from Championship side Millwall last summer and he entered straight into the club’s academy.

He became Millwall’s second-youngest-ever player when he featured for the side in December 2021 and his talent was enough to convince Van Bronckhorst to bring him to Glasgow.

His form for the B team has been outstanding, clearly proving why he was brought to the club in the first place. The 17-year-old has scored 15 goals and grabbed ten assists across 35 matches in all competitions and that also includes two goals in the UEFA Youth League.

His adaptability is one of his best traits, with the youngster being able to operate across the front three at will, and this could mean his talents may be utilised on the left wing as a replacement for Kent in the near future.

Lovelace was even given his senior bow against Queen of the South in a League cup tie back in August and although he hasn’t made another appearance for the first team, Beale included him in the matchday squad for the recent 3-0 Premiership win over Livingston and it may be a sign of things to come.

Upon his arrival at the Light Blues, Lovelace was described as “promising” by journalist Henry Tomlinson while Ross Wilson declared him “exciting” and he has certainly lived up to the hype during his short stint so far.

The next step? Breaking into the first team and with Kent potentially leaving in the summer, there may be no greater opportunity.