Glasgow Rangers return to action this afternoon, with a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup up for grabs.

Raith Rovers are the visitors at Ibrox today and the Championship side dumped out Motherwell in the previous round, meaning they could be a potential banana skin in Michael Beale’s chase for his first trophy as Gers boss.

The Ibrox side suffered a scare against Partick Thistle in the previous round, winning just 3-2, but the Englishman will be aiming to send out a message with a comfortable victory.

It’s likely the manager makes alternations to the team that thrashed Hibernian in midweek, and we have predicted the Light Blues starting XI for the Scottish Cup tie, which will see three changes from the Premiership clash in midweek.

What could the Rangers XI look like against Raith Rovers?

4-2-3-1 – Allan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; Ryan Jack, John Lundstram; Fashion Sakala, Ianis Hagi, Ryan Kent; Alfredo Morelos

Allan McGregor will retain his spot in goal and he will be hoping Rangers can make the final. The 41-year-old has won four Scottish Cup winner's medals, however, he has appeared in just one final, and that was a brief cameo in 2022 against Hearts.

Beale could deploy his strongest defence, with James Tavernier and Borna Barisic occupying the flanks, while Connor Goldson and Ben Davies form the centre-back pairing.

The midfield could see some changes from midweek. John Lundstram – dubbed a “cult hero” by Ally McCoist – may come in for Nicolas Raskin, and he would operate alongside Ryan Jack in the midfield axis.

Fashion Sakala – fresh from his wonderful performance against Hibs – will drop into a right-wing slot, with Ryan Kent moving to the left in what will be a 4-2-3-1 formation deployed by Beale.

Ianis Hagi could make just his second start since recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in this same competition back in January 2022, and the gem would replace Cantwell, dropping in just behind the striker.

Antonio Colak has been excellent recently, enjoying a two-goal salvo in midweek, but the £19k-per-week hitman could drop to the bench in favour of Alfredo Morelos, who may see the chance against Raith as an ample opportunity to grab a few goals to put pressure on the Croatian marksman.