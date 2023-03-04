Glasgow Rangers will be hoping to get back to winning ways following a chastening League Cup final defeat last weekend that ruined Michael Beale’s unbeaten start in charge of the Ibrox side, as Kilmarnock visit Glasgow this afternoon.

The Light Blues have won their previous two meetings this term with the Ayrshire club and if they harbour any ambitions of winning the Premiership title this season, a third is absolutely vital.

Beale will be able to welcome back defender John Souttar for the game and he will be available for the first time since August, although the match has come too soon for left-back Ridvan Yilmaz. The manager also revealed that Tom Lawrence will now miss the rest of the season.

With that in mind, Football FanCast predicts the Gers starting XI that will take to the Ibrox pitch as the manager looks to move on from the Hampden debacle.

What could Rangers XI look like vs Kilmarnock?

4-2-3-1 – (GK) McGregor; (RB) James Tavernier, (CB) Connor Goldson, (CB) Ben Davies, (LB) Borna Barisic; (CM) Ryan Jack, (CM) Nicolas Raskin; (RW) Malik Tillman, (AM) Todd Cantwell, (LW) Ryan Kent; (ST) Alfredo Morelos

Allan McGregor will keep his spot between the sticks while the back four will remain unchanged from the cup final defeat, with the three alterations from the derby loss set to lie further forward.

James Tavernier and Borna Barisic will take their usual positions on the flanks and having received ratings of just 5/10 via the Scotsman for their displays last week, Beale will be hoping for greater attacking input from the pair.

Connor Goldson and Ben Davies will once again feature in the heart of the defence and this partnership has become the 42-year-old's pairing of choice since he arrived at the club.

Both John Lundstram and Glen Kamara will be dropped to the bench, with Ryan Jack and new signing Nicolas Raskin coming in to replace them. The Belgian has enjoyed a wonderful start to life at Rangers, averaging 46.5 touches per game and completing 89% of his passes and he will be key in the centre of the pitch.

Ryan Kent will retain his place on the left wing, while Malik Tillman will move over to the right wing to make space for Todd Cantwell in an attacking midfield role. The 25-year-old - dubbed “God-given” by his former youth coach Gary Cockaday – will look to make up for the disappointment of not starting last weekend.

Alfredo Morelos will once again lead the line and having scored seven goals and registered five assists since Beale took charge, will aim to continue his rich vein of form against Killie.