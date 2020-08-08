Rangers journalist gives worrying analysis of Alfredo Morelos

Rangers’ Europa League run is over.

The Glasgow outfit couldn’t overturn their hefty first-leg deficit against Bayer Leverkusen, and thus they’re out of the competition over a year after they played their first qualifier.

The Ibrox outfit bowed out in poor style, losing 4-1 on aggregate to Bayer Leverkusen, putting up just three shots on target in a second leg they desperately needed to win.

Unsurprisingly, there were a few players that were in the firing line for some criticism, and one man who bore the brunt of that was Alfredo Morelos.

What’s been said then?

Jordan Campbell was hosting a post-match discussion session on The Athletic, and as you can imagine, fans began to talk about Morelos’ poor showing.

The journalist gave his own view on the Colombian’s performance.

“Morelos was terrible tonight. I disagreed with people who criticised him after the Aberdeen game as I thought he played fairly well but just looked a bit rusty. Tonight I thought he looked lethargic and honestly a bit disillusioned.” He said.

Worrying

Every player has their off-days, but the comment about Morelos looking disillusioned is worrying for a few reasons.

Perhaps it’s the fact that the Gers had such a mountain to climb after the first leg, and if that’s the case you have to say that this is entirely the wrong attitude from a star striker at a club that are desperately chasing silverware.

Of course, the elephant in the room is the constant rumours that Morelos will be leaving the club in the near future, and these comments about him looking disillusioned only serve to fuel those flames.

We’ll see what the coming weeks bring in terms of El Bufalo’s performances and any potential transfer dealings, but this analysis from Campbell certainly isn’t a good thing.