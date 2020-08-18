Rangers news: Dundee United set to make transfer bid for Gers outcast

Steven Gerrard is in the midst of reshaping his Rangers side in an attempt to finally break Celtic’s domestic dominance with a title for the Gers. And while bringing new players in might be a big part of that rebuild, the Liverpool icon will have to sell as well.

According to the latest exclusive update by The Scottish Sun, Dundee United are set to make a transfer bid for Jamie Murphy. The veteran forward has been out of favour at Ibrox for quite a while now and only has 12 months left on his current deal with the club.

This could indeed make him a very attainable target for the Tannadice side who are reportedly desperate to strengthen their squad. Gerrard won’t exactly oppose this transfer in any capacity.

Murphy has largely struggled to establish himself in the Scottish Premiership giants following his horror cruciate knee injury back in August 2018. Since then, he has made the full recovery but his game time has drastically diminished and now, it seems he has no future at the club anymore.

Seeing how his contract is slowly but surely running out and he’s also getting older, Rangers will likely allow him to leave for a cut-price fee.

Verdict

Even though he may be struggling for continuity at Ibrox, Murphy has had a decent second half of the season on loan at Burton Albion, bagging seven goals in ten games for the League One side. This does suggest that the outcast winger just might have something to offer after all.

But even with that being said, Gerrard is looking for much younger options with a higher ceiling who can have an immediate effect on the incoming title race with the Hoops.

All in all, this is a win-win situation for all parties involved.