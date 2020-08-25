Rangers news: Gerrard receives a huge boost as Ryan Kent decides to stay

The last weeks at Ibrox have been increasingly difficult and stressful for Steven Gerrard. Of course, the new season being underway is definitely a part of that but the uncertainty regarding some of Rangers’ biggest stars must also be a burden for the coach.

Now, however, he’s finally gotten some brilliant news on that matter. According to an exclusive report by The Scottish Sun, Ryan Kent has decided to stay at the club amidst the mounting interest from Leeds United.

The newly-promoted Premier League outfit is looking for reinforcements in their forward line and after the initial £10m bid had been rejected, Marcelo Bielsa is now prepared to increase his offer to £14m, if the same source is to be believed.

But Gerrard can have at least a bit of peace of mind now knowing the 23-year-old’s intention is to remain in Glasgow and continue at Rangers for the time being.

The Scottish Sun also say that the player himself is furious with other media outlets who were largely reporting his desire to leave the Scottish Premiership and move to the Premier League instead.

That, they understand, is not his intention and he remains loyal to Rangers and determined to break Celtic’s domestic dominance in the ongoing 2020/21 campaign.

With the forward in their squad, the Gers will surely have the firepower they will need to pose a challenge to the Hoops.

Verdict

Bielsa’s attempt to lure the 23-year-old to the Premier League was surely turning into a transfer saga but now, it seems it’s been put to bed with the latest update.

Of course, the new report also states Leeds are likely to return with an improved offer that might turn Gerrard’s head a bit but as things currently stand, Kent is set to stay in Scotland for the time being.