Rangers News: Gers remain firm favourites for transfer of Amiens outcast

Steven Gerrard is looking for some reinforcements in the ongoing summer transfer window and the word on the street for the last couple of weeks has been that Rangers have set their sights on Amiens’ Bongani Zungu.

According to the latest report coming from Daily Record, the midfielder is set to leave his club and the Scottish Premier League side are still firm favourites for his signature. Of course, this is already quite well known and has even caused the player some trouble at Amiens.

The South African international has not been given a single minute on the pitch during their pre-season clashes as the boss, Luka Elsner, only wants to work with players who are 100% committed to the team. At the moment, with his head in the clouds and his future largely uncertain, Zungu doesn’t seem to fall under that category.

Here’s what the coach had to say on the matter, as quoted by Daily Record: “I have decided to restrict the squad I will work with. So only those whose head is committed to the Amiens project this season will play for me. We need only players who are 100 per cent committed to the club and the players who are trying to leave won’t be involved.”

While he doesn’t reference the 27-year-old directly, the sheer fact he is still out in the cold and being unused makes the matter quite clear. Apart from Rangers, the same outlet states, there’s some interest coming from Germany but the Scottish outfit is very much in pole position to land their man.

Verdict

Even though it’s still not exactly a done deal, it does look like Rangers will be able to get Zungu if they continue pushing for the transfer. The South African is clearly open to a change of scenery a bit and a move to Scotland is on the cards.

We’ll have to wait and see what he can offer to Gerrard’s squad.