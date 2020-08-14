Rangers news: Hibs return with improved offer for Gerrard’s young ace

The summer transfer window is now in full effect and things are moving at an incredible pace. Just around 36 hours ago, Hibernian’s attempt to land Rangers’ Ross McCrorie seemed to be under the bus but now, according to an exclusive report from The Scottish Sun, the move is back on.

Hibs have apparently returned with an improved offer after the initial one was seemingly declined by Steven Gerrard’s squad. Jack Ross is adamant on securing the versatile star, the same report states, and he is willing to offer more money to get him.

Of course, despite his quality and undeniable talent, McCrorie has seen his chances at Ibrox quite limited and having impressed on loan at Portsmouth last season, could be prime for another move.

The same paper also reminds that Gerrard himself has stated before that there is indeed interest in the player and his future at the club remains uncertain. He said, as quoted by The Scottish Sun: “We have had some interest from Hibs in Ross McCrorie. Those talks are ongoing. Ross and Greg Docherty will not be going on loan. If we get bids that we like, that are good enough and big enough, we will consider them.”

While this doesn’t outright confirm the deal is happening, it does suggest it’s on the cards and there’s a real possibility the 22-year-old’s days at Rangers might be numbered.

For Hibs and Ross, this is surely wonderful news.

Verdict

Even though the report doesn’t exactly state the figure Hibs are offering for McCrorie, with Rangers willing to sell and the player out of favour at Ibrox, it should be an acceptable deal for both sides.

The youngster is quite talented and versatile, being able to slot in various positions across the pitch, and that’s something Ross values highly. If this goes through, it could be a win-win scenario for all parties involved.