Rangers News: Massive boost as club makes big transfer decision on Gerrard’s prized asset

The future of Rangers superstar Alfredo Morelos has been under a question mark for quite some time now as recent reports suggested he might be packing his bags for Ligue 1 in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Of course, this would’ve been a huge blow for Steven Gerrard’s squad, seeing how instrumental he’s been for their campaign. Still, according to the latest update from Daily Record, Morelos is set to stay at Ibrox despite strong links with Lille.

The two parties have apparently agreed terms for his potential switch but the French outfit has now opted against going through with the deal as they are on the brink of finalising the transfer of Gent’s Jonathan David for £27m instead.

Morelos was happy to join Lille but Rangers were the ones blocking the transfer as they believed an offer of £17m – which is reportedly what the French team had offered them – just wasn’t enough for them to part with their prized asset.

Of course, with his ever-growing popularity, the Colombian forward is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League as well but, as Daily Record explain, he is still committed to the Scottish Premiership titans and will gladly continue at Ibrox.

Either way, it will be interesting to see whether Gerrard can fend off all the inquiries as his in-demand player continues turning heads from abroad. Rangers have secured the signings of Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe but retaining Morelos is a huge boost for them going into the season.

Verdict

Needless to say, losing Morelos would’ve been a big blow for Rangers but alas, it seems that the Colombian is set to stay at Ibrox for a while longer. This, without a doubt, will come as a relief to Gerrard for the time being.

But the transfer window is still open and we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for the coveted forward.