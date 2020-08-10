Rangers News: The 18 y/o ‘new Mo Salah’ claims Rangers want to sign him this summer

The 18-year-old Egyptian sensation Mahmoud Saber has alerted a plethora of European titans after he declined a new contract offer by his now-former club Al-Ahly, effectively making him a free agent for the upcoming summer. And now, according to his own claim, as quoted by Daily Record, he is wanted by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers among other teams.

He said: “Because I have never signed a professional contract with Al-Ahly, I am deemed an amateur player and can sign for a new club for nothing. I have offers from Rangers in Scotland, Valencia in Spain and Benfica from Portugal as well as a big club in Tunisia. I will make my decision soon. I have European agents sorting my future and I hope to be in a position to sign for my new club shortly.”

This is not the first time the ‘new Mohamed Salah’, as he’s been dubbed, has been linked with a big move abroad. Just last year, there were transfer rumours suggesting he may be on Stoke City’s radar and now, if his own words are to be believed, he could be in for a move to the Scottish Premier League or even Spain’s top-flight.

One thing is for sure, after declining a contract renewal, the Egypt U20 international will surely continue his career away from Cairo. However, at this point in time, we still don’t know what the future holds for the talented forward.

Verdict

At just 18 years of age, Saber is still mostly an unknown quantity but he’s quite versatile, being able to play as a full-back as well as a winger. Of course, not everyone will just be dubbed the next Mo Salah so there has to be something special about the kid already.

Whether Gerrard really goes for the youngster or not is a completely different story. As it currently stands, however, getting such a high-potential prodigy for free is a chance not many would be wise to turn down, no matter how good or bad he ends up becoming in the near future.