Rangers fans rave about former star Nikica Jelavic

He may not have spent too many years with Rangers, but Nikica Jelavic certainly left a major mark at Ibrox.

The Croatian played 56 times for the Gers, scoring an impressive 36 times and providing a further 15 assists. His form with the Scottish side eventually earned him a move to the Premier League with Everton, where he went on to enjoy another few successful years.

But after Rangers’ official Twitter account posted a clip of Jelavic’s strike against Hearts as part of their ‘Goal of the Day’, fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts about their former star.

Love Morelos but Jelavic was different class at times, defo my fav striker in my lifetime anyway https://t.co/woNzpTtWln — Andy (@RufusShinraMako) May 17, 2020

Honestly Jelavic is up there with McCoist and Hateley for me , what a striker he was https://t.co/21hD8bSh29 — Scott (@SilverFox_1872) May 17, 2020

Jelavic first touch was always unreal — Iain Glen (@glen1873) May 17, 2020

He was brilliant — Four Lads Had a Dream (@4ladshadadream) May 17, 2020

Finish against aberdeen overhead kick was top notch too. Class act — One of the People (@Aidygers) May 17, 2020

He was nay Kevin Kyle but the guy could defo play — Jamba (@JambaWATP21) May 17, 2020

A real quality player — RAB SNEDDON (@redtiptales) May 17, 2020

Class player — (@mprfc23) May 17, 2020

Touch, bang. Lethal striker — Stuart (@Stuart1872Rfc) May 17, 2020

One Rangers fans even suggested that Jelavic was under-rated, and that the club haven’t had anyone as good as him since.

So underrated and under appreciated because of the talent before him of Mols, Averladze, Boyd, Darchechille, Cousin etc. Appreciated his quality a lot more as we’ve not had anybody as good since. Morelos first one to get close — harry james (@irn_bruu) May 17, 2020

It certainly says a lot about the kind of impression that Jelavic made, that he is compared favourably with strikers both past and present in the club’s history.

Who's better in their prime?

Jelavic Vote Morelos Vote

He may not be the most high-profile name, or a man with a marquee reputation, but Jelavic banged in the goals for fun at Rangers, and his contributions won’t be forgotten.