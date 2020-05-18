 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans rave about former star Nikica Jelavic

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 18/5/2020 | 06:45pm

He may not have spent too many years with Rangers, but Nikica Jelavic certainly left a major mark at Ibrox.

The Croatian played 56 times for the Gers, scoring an impressive 36 times and providing a further 15 assists. His form with the Scottish side eventually earned him a move to the Premier League with Everton, where he went on to enjoy another few successful years.

But after Rangers’ official Twitter account posted a clip of Jelavic’s strike against Hearts as part of their ‘Goal of the Day’, fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts about their former star.

One Rangers fans even suggested that Jelavic was under-rated, and that the club haven’t had anyone as good as him since.

It certainly says a lot about the kind of impression that Jelavic made, that he is compared favourably with strikers both past and present in the club’s history.

He may not be the most high-profile name, or a man with a marquee reputation, but Jelavic banged in the goals for fun at Rangers, and his contributions won’t be forgotten.

