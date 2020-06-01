Rangers hailed for getting Ianis Hagi bargain

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel Whelan has hailed Rangers for getting Ianis Hagi at a “snip”.

What did he say?

The Gers confirmed the permanent signing of the Romania international for a fee believed to be around £3m, with the club’s director of football, Ross Wilson, revealing that they had renegotiated a deal less than what they had initially agreed on when he joined on loan.

Now, Whelan has hailed the Scottish side for bringing in a player of quality at such a low fee, and insisted he will go on to be a major success at the club.

He said: “It’s a snip, isn’t it? When you look at the quality of player, you’ve got to look who you’re looking at as well. You’re not looking at an Aberdeen – though even Aberdeen would probably pay £3m for a player.

“For a club like Rangers, to get a player of his age and his ability, in the Scottish Premiership, I don’t think £3m is a lot of money, I really don’t, not when you’re talking about a giant of Scottish football in Glasgow Rangers.

“They’re not going to worry about £3m when they’re getting a fantastic player in who’s going to serve them for three or four years. That looks like quite good business to me.”

Bargain

After arriving in January from Genk, Hagi really showcased why it was such a coup for Rangers to lure him to Ibrox.

In just 12 total games for the club, he managed three goals and two assists, with Gers boss Gerrard waxing lyrical about him after a particularly impressive display against Hibernian.

He said: “Ianis is a top talent. I thought his performance grew as the game wore on. In the first half he was getting used to the game in Scotland, people knocking him about. Second half he was much stronger.

“He’s a brave player. He’ll receive the ball in any situation, in any area of the pitch. Even if he makes a mistake, he won’t shy away. He was outstanding.”

As Rangers look to dethrone Celtic as the champions of Scotland, Hagi could play a pivotal role in ensuring the title ends up at Ibrox next season.