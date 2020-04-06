Rangers’ reported list of Alfredo Morelos replacements is abysmal

Rangers have reportedly identified several possible replacements for Alfredo Morelos, but none of them are even close to being good enough.

What’s the story?

According to Goal, the Gers are expecting interest in Morelos from the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leicester, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Inter Milan.

The report claims the Ibrox outfit have a list of possible signings to replace the Colombian’s goals, including Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, Sint-Truiden’s Mohamed Buya Turay, Clermont Foot’s Adrian Grbic, Bordeaux’s Josh Maja and Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland.

Not good enough

Quite simply, the club’s reported list of Morelos replacements is a joke. The 23 year-old has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season after bagging 30 last term, and none of the apparent targets come anywhere close to that.

Brewster has never scored a senior goal for Liverpool, and has four during his loan spell with Swansea, while Buya Turay struck 16 times last term but only once with his current club.

Grbic has managed 17 goals this season, but is currently plying his trade in Ligue 2, the second tier of French football. Considering Morelos has 22 goals in 37 European appearances, signing a player from a far inferior level of competition to replace him would be a monumental risk.

Then there is Maja, who after forcing his way out of Sunderland has only mustered eight goals in 24 appearances this season, while Shankland has racked up 28 goals, but much like Grbic is playing at a much lower level in the Scottish Championship.

Not one of the targets has a single goal in European competitions.

The report from Goal suggests Morelos’ market value is around €15m (£13.2m), but that Steven Gerrard will hope to get much more for his number 20. Either way, the club should be seeking much better replacements than struggling Liverpool loanees and players operating in second-tier leagues, all of whom combined have 22 less European goals than Morelos.

