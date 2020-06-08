Rangers could pull off another masterstroke with Rhian Brewster

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are eyeing a loan move for Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster this summer.

What’s the word?

The Gers have already been very busy in the past couple of weeks when it comes to new signings, with the confirmation of Ianis Hagi’s permanent deal, and the arrival of Leicester youngster Calvin Bassey.

Now, The Scottish Sun claim Steven Gerrard’s side are considering bringing in Brewster on loan, and that whilst Swansea (who brought him in during January) are also in the running, the Swans fear “prospect of playing European football at Ibrox could swing it”.

The report further adds that Gerrard’s links to his former side Liverpool could also play its part, with Brewster actually playing under the current Rangers manager back when he was in charge of the U18s side on Merseyside.

Masterstroke

Ross Wilson is no stranger to bringing in a player on loan and seeing him shine beyond measure.

The Rangers sporting director pulled off a masterstroke when he loaned in Hagi from Genk back in January, and the Romania international went on to become a massive hit at Ibrox in his first couple of months, netting three times and providing two assists in just 12 games.

Wilson could once again invoke that kind of genius by bringing in Brewster on loan this summer. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the striker as a “wonderfully skilled boy, real striker, good finisher, fantastic work ethic”, and at just 20, just needs regular first-team opportunities to showcase his true potential.

And as mentioned previously, Gerrard will know all about Brewster from his time at Anfield, with the starlet even hailing the Gers boss as an “exceptional manager for me on the pitch and personally”, adding he helped him improve his game considerably.

With Rangers flitting between the likes of Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe and Florian Kamberi, amongst others, bringing in Brewster on loan could land them a highly-regarded young player who could go on to enjoy the kind of success that Hagi had. And that would be just another textbook masterclass from Wilson.