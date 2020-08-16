Rangers fans tear into Ryan Jack after Livingston draw

After starting the new Scottish Premiership campaign with a flawless start, Rangers were brought back to Earth somewhat with a hugely disappointing 0-0 draw to Livingston.

Steven Gerrard’s side racked up an incredible 23 shots in total, but only three of them hit the target. The Gers dominated the ball too, registering a whopping 79% possession, but just didn’t have the cutting edge to find that killer goal.

One man who didn’t enjoy the greatest of games in the middle of the park, was Ryan Jack.

As per Sofascore, the midfielder finished with 128 passes completed, by far the most of anyone on the pitch. But many of those passes were either side-ways or backwards, and there was no real penetration.

Despite having 150 touches of the ball, he only made two key passes in the entire game, whilst he also lost possession 14 times. And after seeing his performance, Rangers fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Ryan jack needs dropped. He brings nothing to this team. Absolutely nothing — JT (@Jpt6392) August 16, 2020

Ryan jack and glen kamara have been absolutely shocking. So negative and slow and sloppy in possession. Especially ryan jack . Dreadful performance. Makes u wonder if he is able to step up a level — G 😎 (@kerr139) August 16, 2020

How Ryan Jack is still on this pitch is a joke absolute hopeless — Craig Richardson (@Richie1993Craig) August 16, 2020

Ryan Jack and Kamara have done nothing for months. — Scott (@scottberwick) August 16, 2020

Ryan Jack and Kamara, overrated and offer zero offensive play — rob (@Red_River_Blue) August 16, 2020

A couple of fans were particularly strong in their criticism of Jack’s performance, claiming that he is a “waste of a jersey”.

Ryan Jack since the start of this season has been an absolute waste of a jersey. 2 CDM absolute pointless. Barker comes on to save the day (tells you all you need to know) Utter garbage — Big Mo 👊🍊 (@BigMoLoyal) August 16, 2020

See in games like that today, Ryan jack is a waste of a Jersey. If livi don’t want to even cross the half way line you don’t need a jack type player. Need someone to pass between the lines not someone recycling the ball sideways. Hagi farmed out wide right is criminal too. — Aaron Ross (@AaronRo85) August 16, 2020

Another couple of supporters took issue with Jack’s decision to play square passes, rather than upping the tempo of a game by moving the ball forward.

Cannae be playing Ryan Jack in games like that anymore, guy takes 10mins to decide to play a square pass. — Hendy (@iHendy) August 16, 2020

Ryan Jack not allowed to pass the ball forward? This is just like last season. The complete lack of tempo is just awful. — BMC Rangers Rants (@BMCRangersRants) August 16, 2020

When you see much of the ball as Jack did against Livingston on Sunday afternoon, then you simply have to do more with it.

Rangers were crying out for someone to show a bit of ingenuity and class to try and unlock the door, but instead, Jack just slowed the momentum of the game and made everything far too easy for the opposition.

With the transfer window open, it’s an area where Gerrard may look to strengthen this summer.