 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Rangers News
Rangers fans tear into Ryan Jack after Livingston draw

Rangers fans tear into Ryan Jack after Livingston draw

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 16/8/2020 | 06:45pm

After starting the new Scottish Premiership campaign with a flawless start, Rangers were brought back to Earth somewhat with a hugely disappointing 0-0 draw to Livingston.

Steven Gerrard’s side racked up an incredible 23 shots in total, but only three of them hit the target. The Gers dominated the ball too, registering a whopping 79% possession, but just didn’t have the cutting edge to find that killer goal.

One man who didn’t enjoy the greatest of games in the middle of the park, was Ryan Jack.

Are you a massive Rangers fan? Know everything about the club? Well do you know your Gary Stevens from your Michael Ball? This quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

As per Sofascore, the midfielder finished with 128 passes completed, by far the most of anyone on the pitch. But many of those passes were either side-ways or backwards, and there was no real penetration.

Despite having 150 touches of the ball, he only made two key passes in the entire game, whilst he also lost possession 14 times. And after seeing his performance, Rangers fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of fans were particularly strong in their criticism of Jack’s performance, claiming that he is a “waste of a jersey”.

Another couple of supporters took issue with Jack’s decision to play square passes, rather than upping the tempo of a game by moving the ball forward.

When you see much of the ball as Jack did against Livingston on Sunday afternoon, then you simply have to do more with it.

Is Ryan Jack good enough for Rangers?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Rangers were crying out for someone to show a bit of ingenuity and class to try and unlock the door, but instead, Jack just slowed the momentum of the game and made everything far too easy for the opposition.

With the transfer window open, it’s an area where Gerrard may look to strengthen this summer.

Article title: Rangers fans tear into Ryan Jack after Livingston draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 