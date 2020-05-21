Rangers fans react to SFA abandoning charges over 2011/2012 campaign

Two years after first being charged by the Scottish FA for alleged breaches of rules over the granting of a UEFA licence, Rangers can finally move on.

The Gers were accused of not “behaving towards the Scottish FA and other members with the utmost good faith” in regards to financial information the club had given prior their financial collapse back in 2012.

But the Ibrox side successfully argued for the case to be dealt with by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and now, the Scottish FA has confirmed that they have decided not to refer a notice of complaint to the CAS.

The governing body said: “Following consideration of the implications of such a referral, including legal opinion, it was the board’s unanimous position that this matter should not be referred to CAS.”

And after hearing about the news, Rangers fans flooded to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Celtic will want full investigation now ……. — don pablo (@heisenb46464841) May 19, 2020

Gives them something different to ask about at their next egm, maybe they’ll ask how the now 3yr internal investigation is going — Ruggy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧bear (@RuggybearAl) May 19, 2020

Embarrassing….there never was case and this is just a deflection tactic from the canal running the game — Peter Adam (@petera1872) May 19, 2020

That’ll be the SFA back to being cheats again then I take it. — Dave (@Nimsay1872) May 19, 2020