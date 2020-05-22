Rangers fans react to Sheyi Ojo’s exit announcement

After signing on a season-long loan from Liverpool last summer, Sheyi Ojo has played a prominent role in Steven Gerrard’s first-team squad this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions.

But the 22-year-old struggled to force himself into the starting eleven on a regular basis, playing the full 90 minutes for the Gers just four times in the Scottish Premiership.

Ojo still managed five goals and seven assists however, with Steven Gerrard declaring himself delighted after a particularly impressive cameo against St Mirren earlier this year.

However, the attacker has now taken to social media to announce his farewell to the club’s fans, and after seeing his Twitter post, Rangers supporters voiced their reaction to the news.

I’ll tell you how I rated him, waste of a jersey and lazy. Words like he said yesterday are easy, pity so many of our fans are taken in by them. Good riddance, he’ll never play first team football for a club of our size again. — Colin Wheeler (@cdwcdwcdw) May 22, 2020

The guy may have blown a little hot and cold at times, but he’s young and still learning. However, he gave us a couple of very very memorable moments this season and that Feyenoord goal will stay with us for a long time! — derek (des) johnstone (@desjohnstone) May 22, 2020

Wasnt suited to the style of football up here, had me enraged many times but that goal against feyenoord gave us all a night to remember. All the best! — Lewis 🇬🇧 (@lewiswatp93) May 21, 2020

He will improve with age.

Just like Rino Gattuso and Mikel Arteta did.

Good luck to Sheyi you’ve learned a lot and you will never forget the blue blue sea just like them. — Johnboy55 (@Auld_Jock55) May 21, 2020

A nice lad with a sweet left foot. Hope he finds somewhere where his talents are appreciated and can be put to best use.

He will improve with age. — HARRIS PROPERTY (@AlanHarrisSpain) May 22, 2020

Always thought he had quality in him shame we never got to see his best Mind that goal against Feyenoord was sublime 😍 — little knackered nana (@littlenana13) May 21, 2020

One Rangers fan felt that the club never got to see the best of him because of Gerrard’s tactics not suiting his style of play.

Issue was, he’s a winger and SG decided to try and play with 2 No 10s and it didn’t suit him — Bill Fyfe (@bill_fyfe) May 21, 2020

As loan signings go, Ojo certainly showed the kinds of flashes of brilliance that convinced Gerrard to bring him to Ibrox in the first place.

Would you sign Sheyi Ojo permanently?

Yes Vote No Vote

At 22, time is certainly running out for him to make his mark on the first-team back at Liverpool, so a return to Rangers in the future may not be too far-fetched.