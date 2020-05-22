 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rangers fans react to Sheyi Ojo's exit announcement

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 22/5/2020 | 06:45pm

After signing on a season-long loan from Liverpool last summer, Sheyi Ojo has played a prominent role in Steven Gerrard’s first-team squad this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions.

But the 22-year-old struggled to force himself into the starting eleven on a regular basis, playing the full 90 minutes for the Gers just four times in the Scottish Premiership.

Ojo still managed five goals and seven assists however, with Steven Gerrard declaring himself delighted after a particularly impressive cameo against St Mirren earlier this year.

However, the attacker has now taken to social media to announce his farewell to the club’s fans, and after seeing his Twitter post, Rangers supporters voiced their reaction to the news.

One Rangers fan felt that the club never got to see the best of him because of Gerrard’s tactics not suiting his style of play.

As loan signings go, Ojo certainly showed the kinds of flashes of brilliance that convinced Gerrard to bring him to Ibrox in the first place.

At 22, time is certainly running out for him to make his mark on the first-team back at Liverpool, so a return to Rangers in the future may not be too far-fetched.

