Rangers: Gerrard must forget about Morelos and unleash Roofe

It speaks volumes of just how highly rate Steven Gerrard rates Alfredo Morelos, that the Rangers striker who has been linked with a move away all summer, has started in each and every single Scottish Premiership game of the new season.

The Colombia international has struck two goals and provided a further two assists in his opening four league games, but whilst that return is more than respectable, the simple fact is that Gerrard must surely be planning for life without the 24-year-old.

Lille, one of the clubs who are reported to be interested in him, are said to have bid £16m for him, whilst Football Insider have recently claimed that Morelos’ exit this summer is “almost inevitable”.

It’s exactly why Gerrard must not waste any time, and unleash of the forwards he brought into Ibrox in the off-season: Kemar Roofe.

The former Leeds man enjoyed a fine year whilst at Belgian side Anderlecht in the 2019/2020 campaign, scoring seven goals in 16 games before a calf injury ended his season short.

His former manager at Elland Road, Thomas Christiansen, waxed lyrical about his abilities, saying: “Kemar is able to push forward, defend with it and still turn up in the sixteen. His height seems a disadvantage, but that is it is not. Kemar is strong and jumps high. He will score with his head. He is a goal-getter. He will score at least twenty. Kemar is cold-blooded for the goal. And he can also finish with his left and right.”

That ability to score off either foot makes him a dangerous striker for defenders to stop, not knowing which way to force him. And plus, being the journey man player he has been – Roofe has already played for eight different clubs all across Europe – he will inevitably be motivated to make sure he can be a success at a massive club like Rangers.

And motivation is something Morelos just seems to be lacking at the moment with all the speculation linking him away with a move, with Alan Hutton claiming after the goalless Livingston draw: “He just looked back to his previous self if you want. Even the way he came off the pitch, it’s been well highlighted that he looked angry, he didn’t look interested, it just didn’t go down well for everybody looking on.”

Roofe may not be similar in playing style to Morelos, but he could similarly rip defences to shreds. His best season at Leeds, in which he netted 15 goals in the Championship, saw him average an impressive 3.1 shots and 0.8 key passes per game. The 27-year-old comes alive in the final third, and with that chip on his shoulder, could see him wreak havoc in Scottish football.