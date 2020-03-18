Rangers’ Steven Gerrard finds a way to keep entertained at home

Rangers may be unable to play football along with the rest of the world but players and coaches have found a way to keep themselves entertained while showing off their skills.

The #toiletpaperchallenge has been sweeping across social media and manager Steven Gerrard couldn’t turn down the chance to get involved after being nominated by his former LA Galaxy teammate A.J. DeLaGarza.

Gerrard made a successful attempt of using toilet roll as a ball to do kick-ups with, and rounded it off in stunning style with a move that harked back to his playing days, showing he still hasn’t lost his touch.

😎 The gaffer showing us all how it is done over on his Instagram. Send us your best effort! #toiletpaperchallenge pic.twitter.com/ljuGp5XuQP — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 17, 2020

The Gers boss in turn nominated another of his former teammates – Jamie Carragher – and it will be interesting to see if the Sky Sports pundit handles the challenge with as much grace.

It is good to see Gerrard remain in high spirits during a period where he was meant to be considering his Rangers future, and perhaps the lack of football will benefit both him and the squad, as it gives them a period away from the pitch to reflect on their season overall.

There have been disappointing results of late but on balance there has been progression, and that may mean the team comes back hungrier than ever after the imposed break.

