Rangers must swoop for 19-goal talisman after latest Defoe blow

Rangers have been linked to multiple striking options ahead of this summer’s transfer window, but Ross Wilson should have one wanted star ahead of the rest – and he’ll have to act quickly to land him.

What’s the word?

According to TeamTalk, via the Yorkshire Evening Post, West Brom are the club leading the race to sign Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant as they ‘look to beat’ the likes of the Gers and Aston Villa.

The 22-year-old has been long linked with a switch to Ibrox, even prior to his move to the Terriers in January 2019.

It was claimed that Grant was being eyed up as a long-term replacement for Alfredo Morelos by Steven Gerrard with the Scottish runners-up attempting to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement, but instead, he joined the Championship outfit for £2m.

Top target?

Some of the names linked with a move to Glasgow include Liverpool sensation Rhian Brewster, out-of-contract Charlton man Lyle Taylor and Peterborough talisman Ivan Toney.

The one player that simply refuses to go away, though, is Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, who scored nine times in the SPFL last season.

Though, this is a mere scratch on the 19 goals Grant has notched for Huddersfield this term, leading to his former boss Danny Cowley waxing lyrical about his goalscoring talents.

He said: “Credit to him as he has a real appetite and a hunger to that and not all attacking players can do that physically and mentally.”

It doesn’t stop there though, ex-teammate Tommy Elphick has claimed he’s “got the world at his feet” and “has got everything” whilst Addicks assistant Johnnie Jackson has called Grant a “leader and a talisman”.

At around £15m, he’d be a bargain option to land this summer, so Wilson must do all he can to secure the prolific marksman, especially given Jermaine Defoe’s latest injury blow.

