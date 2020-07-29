Wilson risks £3.6m gamble as “special talent” edges closer to Rangers transfer

Rangers are closing in on another summer signing, this time bolstering Steven Gerrard’s midfield armoury, but it could be the biggest gamble yet from sporting director Ross Wilson.

What’s the word?

According to Record Sport, Amiens enforcer Bongani Zungu is set to snub interest from Celta Vigo and Strasbourg in favour for a move to Ibrox soon.

It’s claimed that the 27-year-old is a massive Liverpool supporter and would be keen to learn from the Reds legend whilst Gerrard and Wilson have the South African high on their wanted list.

Would you be happy to sign Bongani Zungu?

He could become the fifth transfer of he off-season after Ianis Hagi, Calvin Bassey, Jon McLaughlin and Leon Balogun as the Gers aim to close the gap to runaway leaders and arch-rivals Celtic.

Massive gamble

This move is a massive risk for Wilson and co as Zungu has barely featured for the relegated Ligue 1 outfit this campaign – in just 21 appearances (ten starts), he’s averaged 1.3 tackles, 1 clearance, 0.8 interceptions and a diabolical 0.1 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

The defensive midfielder is yet to play outside of the top-flights in either South Africa, Portugal or France, and it’s fair to suggest that Scotland brings a new level of physicality to the game, which only raises further question marks.

Even at just a reported €4m (£3.6m), it’s risky business as there’s been no clear signs of why he should be linked to Glasgow.

Vitoria sporting director Flavio Meireles has labelled him a “special talent” in the past, but if that was the case, then he surely would’ve joined a bigger club than Amiens following his exit from the Portuguese outfit.

Gerrard has Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Greg Docherty as options in the role, so is Zungu really needed? It seems as if Wilson is playing with fire over this one.

