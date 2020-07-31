Josh Windass: Gerrard plotting Rangers swoop for former star

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen for additions to bolster their chances at a genuine run at the title and this week, he’s been linked with a move for a former Ibrox star.

What’s the word?

According to Football Insider, the Scottish giants have joined the race to clinch Josh Windass from Wigan Athletic this summer with his loan club Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough also in the hunt.

It’s claimed that the Gers are keen to bring him back to Glasgow just two years after he was sold on deadline day for £2.5m.

Meanwhile, leading talisman Alfredo Morelos is edging ever closer to an exit after Lille opened negotiations with Rangers over a record-breaking £17m deal, so a new threat is certainly going to be required in the attack.

Smart call?

Windass’ time in Scotland was pretty decent overall, providing 19 goals and 13 assists in 73 appearances, via Transfermarkt, and ultimately, he was a player that Gerrard didn’t want to let go in the first place.

The 26-year-old revealed in an interview with Open Goal, via the Scotsman, that the Rangers boss was keen to keep hold of him – “He basically said, ‘you’ve got a decision to make. The board have accepted this offer, I don’t want you to go but obviously it’s down to you’.”

Whilst the former Reds midfielder labelled Windass a “good boy” but claimed that he couldn’t guarantee him starts as a number nine, and now it appears that time may have arrived.

This season, the attacking maestro has split time between Wigan and the Owls, where he has netted seven goals from 25 matches whilst averaging 2 shots, 0.9 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per game playing predominantly through the middle, via WhoScored.

Those at Ibrox know Windass all too well and given the uncertain future of Morelos, bringing back the former midfielder could be a wise decision for Ross Wilson to make.

