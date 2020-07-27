Rangers eye 8-goal talisman as Morelos edges closer to exit

As Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos heads closer to the exit door at Ibrox, Ross Wilson may have acted quickly to swoop up a potential replacement amid reports from France over the weekend.

What’s the word?

According to Get French Football News’ sources, the Gers are set to open talks with Bordeaux over striker Josh Maja this week.

It’s not the first time that the Scottish Premiership runners-up have been linked with a move for the former Sunderland starlet as journalist Ignazio Genuardi, via GFFN, claimed a few months ago that the 21-year-old was on the shortlist of Scotland’s two biggest outfits.

Maja left the League One side last January for just £3.5m after rejecting a new contract whilst The Sun have suggested that the Frenchmen would be looking for around £10m amid interest from West Ham and Crystal Palace.

That would certainly be a nice bit of profit for Bordeaux that’s for sure.

Morelos out, Maja in?

As per Sky Sports, Lille have agreed on personal terms with the Colombian talisman, leaving Rangers negotiating a fee for this likely exit and it comes as the worst possible time with veteran Jermaine Defoe picking up an injury in a recent friendly.

The need for a striking addition is going to increase tenfold imminently and thus, Wilson has to act quickly but also smartly – a move for Maja could prove to pay dividends.

Maja, who is capped by Nigeria, hasn’t featured much since his move to Ligue 1 but that hasn’t stopped him bagging eight goals and providing three assists in just 894 minutes of action, via Transfermarkt.

Les Girondins’ head coach Paolo Sousa claims the young forward is a “scorer” who’s got “sharp and strong qualities” whilst ex-Black Cats boss Chris Coleman believed the youngster offered something “different” through his “big injection of personality.”

Interestingly, Defoe has already had an impact on Maja’s career and could prove to be vital if he returns to the shores of the UK.

“Jermain Defoe was probably one of my biggest admirers because I think he just liked the fact that I was good at finishing.”

Wilson must not hold back with this deal, if the Gers are to close the gap, then the manager needs to bolster that frontline, especially with Morelos on his way out.

