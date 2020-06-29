Rangers must beat Celtic to Ivan Toney signing

According to Football Insider, Rangers face the prospect of a bidding war to land Peterborough striker Ivan Toney this summer.

What’s the word?

With reports in recent weeks indicating that Alfredo Morelos could be heading out of Ibrox come the end of the season, it’s been no surprise to see the Gers being linked with a replacement for the Colombia international.

Now, Football Insider have revealed that with the likes of Rangers, Celtic and West Brom all interested in Toney, Peterborough are keen for a bidding war to break out, and hope that this could lead to a fee in the region of £8m being secured for him.

Perfect Morelos replacement

With Morelos’ future uncertain, Ross Wilson and co could do a lot worse than bringing Toney north of the border this summer.

The 24-year-old was in prolific form for Peterborough, notching an astonishing 26 goals in just 39 games, not to mention his seven assists too – in fact since the turn of the year, he had netted ten goals in ten games in League One.

It’s no surprise that his manager at the club, Darren Ferguson, has waxed lyrical about what Toney brings to the table. He said: “Ivan is still young. He will improve further and I am just delighted we have him here as he is undoubtedly the best all-round player in League One. He scores all sorts of goals. He scores with either foot from all sorts of distances and he scores with his head.

“But he also has a great touch and good feet. He passes the ball well and he’s good at set-pieces at both ends of the pitch. Last season I felt he needed to be riled to become aggressive, but this season he’s just gone out there and played hard from the first game. He’s too much for League One defenders to handle.”

If Rangers are looking are for someone to come in and replace Morelos both in terms of his goals and aggression, then Toney seems like the perfect man for the job.