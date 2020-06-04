Alan Hutton raves about Rangers target Vaclav Hladky

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton has waxed lyrical about Rangers’ rumoured transfer target, Vaclav Hladky.

What did he say?

According to reports, the Gers are eyeing up a move for the goalkeeper this summer, following his recent departure from St Mirren.

And Hutton has insisted Steven Gerrard’s side could be making a really shrewd signing by moving for Hladky, admitting that he has been left impressed by his performances.

He said: “I’m actually big admirer of Hladky, I think he’s done unbelievably well at St Mirren, any time I’ve seen them he’s been one of their standout players.

“If you look at the lower teams, the keeper is a massive part of what they do and how they get points up on the board. He’s been an unbelievable player for them for the last little while so it doesn’t surprise me Rangers have been sniffing around him.

“Especially a free agent, it ticks the box if they’re spending a lot of money on Hagi and they can get a player they need for the squad on a free, it’s the ideal situation for them. I think he’d be a great addition to the squad.”

Squad depth

With Allan McGregor the club’s only senior option in between the sticks at the moment, it makes total sense for the Gers to go after Hladky, especially on a free transfer.

Who'd be Rangers' no.1 next season?

Whether it’s to challenge McGregor for the starting spot at Ibrox, or simply to provide some much-needed squad depth, Hladky seems like the perfect signing in terms of addressing a major concern, and also being financially viable.

With finances set to be tight across the board for Scottish sides, picking up little gems either on frees, or well below their value, is the way to stay ahead of the market. And Ross Wilson and co could do exactly that with Hladky.