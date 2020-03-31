Rangers would be fools to bring Nathaniel Clyne’s injury hell to Ibrox

Rangers are reportedly weighing up an offer for Nathaniel Clyne, who will be a free agent once this season concludes.

What’s the story?

According to Football Insider, the Gers have sounded out the possibility of signing Clyne this summer. The Liverpool right-back will not sign a new contract at Anfield, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The report states that Steven Gerrard is personally eyeing the 28 year-old, who is likely to have to accept a big pay cut from his current £70,000-a-week deal.

Clyne has been pushed out of the Liverpool team due to injuries and the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Catastrophe waiting to strike

Rangers certainly have some catching up to do if they are to compete with Celtic next season, having fallen off in decisive fashion after the winter break. That said, for all the stick he gets from fans for his lack of leadership, James Tavernier is certainly not the biggest weak spot in the team – he still has 15 assists even in a down year.

While the report suggests Clyne may be forced to take a pay cut, a Premier League player on £70,000-a-week is still likely to become one of the highest paid players at the club, and that is a monumental risk for a player whose injury record suggests he would not be a big upgrade on Tavernier and could be a total disaster.

Clyne has not played a single minute of action this season and only started one Premier League match for Liverpool last campaign, per Transfermarkt. He has suffered two extremely serious injuries in recent years, missing 44 games for a back issue and now 45 and counting due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Even when he was fit, there were suggestions he was not up to scratch fitness wise, with Melissa Reddy claiming he could not meet Jurgen Klopp’s demands: “The people who worked with him day in and out at Liverpool knew his physical limitations as well as his tactical and technical limitations to play as a fullback the way Klopp now demands.”

Signing a player who has barely played football since Gerrard arrived at Ibrox would be a monumental risk, particularly when he is likely to demand a large signing bonus and wage packet considering his strong negotiating position as a free agent. With the Gerrard project perhaps entering a make or break year in 2020/21, Rangers would be absolute fools to risk what could be a catastrophic signing if his injury problems persist.

