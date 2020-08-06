Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie wanted by Hibs

Hibernian are after Ross McCrorie from Rangers this summer. The 22-year old midfielder spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, and is on the radar of Hibs boss Jack Ross.

According to Edinburgh News, McCrorie would prefer a permanent move away from Ibrox this summer rather than going out on loan again. Jack Ross is in pursuit of the versatile midfielder and he feels like the addition of McCrorie will be vital to his squad.

McCrorie has played nearly 50 times for Rangers, though has been subject to various loan spells at Ayr, Dumbarton and recently Portsmouth. He is a defensive midfielder by trade, though he can also play at centre-half and right-back if needed.

The young Scott has two years left on his contract, and it is still unclear as to whether or not Rangers would be willing to let him leave on a permanent deal. In addition to McMcrorie, Hibs are also hopeful of signing Greg Docherty on a permanent deal from Rangers, having spent the last few months with Hibs.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers take on Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, and McCrorie is in his extended squad, despite being low-down the pecking order.

Rangers could lose a future gem

If Hibs can sign McCrorie on a permanent deal he would be a great addition to their squad and he has a lot of potential for the future also. He is very versatile and can fill in many positions if needed, and this is vital for any team. Rangers would hope to keep him on loan, though McCrorie is after a permanent move to progress in his career.

McCrorie is a natural born leader, having captained the Scotland under-21 team, and has had a taste playing at different levels during his loan spells. It would definitely be a great move for the young Scotsman.