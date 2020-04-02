Rangers youth director slams Charlie Nicholas’ comments on Dave King

Loads of Rangers fans have fumed at pundits like Charlie Nicholas and Chris Sutton for their comments on the financial situation at Ibrox, and now Gers youth director Colin Stewart has joined in too.

Sutton enraged Light Blues fans earlier this week when he claimed Dave King must have left behind a pit of money that nobody knew about in order for Rangers to survive the current crisis without making cuts.

Nicholas has also added to the noise in recent times, saying King’s departure from the club was “weird”, and after @4ladshadadream slammed the anti-Rangers media “narrative” from the likes of Sutton and Nicholas, Stewart chimed in with his thoughts on the latter.

The day we listen to advice from Charlie Nicholas is the day I resign — Colin Stewart (@RFC_Colin) April 1, 2020

Stewart is the director of operations at the Gers Youth Acaedmy, and fans will surely love his views on the comments from Nicholas.

Indeed, King had announced his intention to leave the club way back in November, so there was nothing “weird” about the timing of his exit whatsoever.

Whether or not Rangers will follow Sutton’s suggestions and cut costs at the club in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but Nicholas’ words on King were way off the mark.

