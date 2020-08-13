Rangers’ Borna Barisic delivers masterclass amid transfer interest

Rangers are surely loving the new campaign as they sit top of the Scottish Premiership after the first three rounds of fixtures.

Steven Gerrard’s men have been thoroughly impressive, picking up a 100% win record and are even yet to concede a goal – could this be the year the club truly contends for the title?

Being five points clear of their arch-rivals Celtic at this early stage is certainly a testament to the possibilities.

On Wednesday evening, the Gers ran riot at Ibrox to defeat St Johnstone 3-0 thanks to goals from Borna Barisic, Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo, who all had the game wrapped up by the 50th-minute mark.

Indeed it was the Croatian defender that was the standout performer on the night – aside from his goal, he provided the assist for their second and also recorded four tackles, four accurate crosses and two successful dribbles, via SofaScore.

The 27-year-old was pivotal to Gerrard’s men picking up the three points as he was heavily involved in the proceedings – 82 touches and two key passes only emphasise that.

Perhaps, it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move elsewhere. Roma, Spurs and Leeds have all been touted with interest this summer, although luckily for those in Glasgow, no bids have come forward… yet.

If Ross Wilson has any sense after witnessing last night’s display, then he simply must reject any advances should they fall at his door.

There’s only really one other player suited to the role and that’s new signing Calvin Bassey, who can also play centrally.

Signed by Mark Allen in 2018, Barisic has been a fantastic servant to the Rs and it’s nights like Wednesday that show just how integral he is to the club and their chances of winning their first championship since the 2010/11 campaign.

