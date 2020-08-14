Rangers news: Andreas Skov Olsen could give Gerrard a different threat

Rangers chief Ross Wilson could land Steven Gerrard a new threat in attack, but only if he’s willing to fork out the finances to do so…

What’s the word?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, reported Rs target Andreas Skov Olsen will only leave Serie A outfit Bologna if they are handed an offer they can’t refuse.

Speaking to the Italian newspaper, director of football Walter Sabatini said: “If one of Baldursson, Skov Olsen or Svanberg are to leave, it won’t happen on loan, and above all with an offer you can’t refuse.”

It doesn’t bode well for Rangers chances of securing him with the 20-year-old also attracting interest from Europa League quarter-finalists Copenhagen.

A different threat

However, if Wilson can sort out a deal for the Danish phenomenon, then Gerrard would be getting something he’s not currently got at his disposal.

The 6 foot 2 winger hasn’t had the best of seasons but it was only a year ago that he was lighting it up for FC Nordsjælland, where he bagged 26 goals and provided six assists, via Transfermarkt.

It’s no wonder Bologna spent £5.4m on him last summer.

He’s rather skilful for his height and the youngster even models his game on the great Arjen Robben, a stark contrast in style to that of either Ryan Kent or Joe Aribo.

“I met Mihajlovic when I came to visit the Bologna training ground the first time and I made a bet with him that I had a better left foot. My hero is Arjen Robben, but I can play on the right, left or even as a centre-forward.”

If Rangers get half of the talents of the Bayern legend, then they’d be onto a huge winner.

