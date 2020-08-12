Rangers team news: Gerrard makes 2 changes in predicted XI vs St Johnstone

Rangers are back in league action once again this evening as they welcome St Johnstone to Ibrox – and a win could take them top of the Scottish Premiership, some five points clear of their arch-rivals.

Last time out, Steven Gerrard’s side breezed past St Mirren 3-0 to keep their 100% record intact. It was certainly one way to bounce back from their Europa League exit last week.

But will the 40-year-old stick or twist with his winning side? There are matches coming thick and fast so rotation could well be needed.

Here’s how we predicted the Gers will lineup tonight…

Gerrard could make as many as two changes following Sunday’s victory but there still won’t be any place amongst the matchday squad for summer signing Kemar Roofe.

Rs number one Allan McGregor is set to return to the starting lineup despite Jon McLaughlin’s impressive debut. Following the match, the Rangers chief claimed that the 38-year-old should be fit to face St Johnstone.

The back four is expected to remain much the same despite Filip Helander needing some game time, so it means Borna Barisic and James Tavernier continue on the flanks with Conor Goldson partnering the industrious Leon Balogun once again.

In midfield comes the other change as Glen Kamara drops to the bench at the expense of veteran Steven Davis, who sits alongside Ryan Jack in the Gers engine room.

Gerrard has often gone to others over the Finnish international and that could repeat itself here. It remains to be seen if Kamara has a future in Glasgow with Ligue 1 outfit Marseille keen on signing him for around €10m (£9m).

Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo will be deployed on the wings again with Ianis Hagi sitting in the hole.

Whilst upfront, Alfredo Morelos is likely to continue after two goals and two assists from as many matches this season.

