Rangers ace Ryan Jack delivers masterclass amidst fan doubt

Rangers failed to capitalise on Sunday afternoon with their arch-rivals not in league action, though Steven Gerrard’s side are four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after the opening four games of the season.

The Light Blues struggled to find a way past Livingston at Almondvale Stadium, drawing 0-0 with the winless SPFL outfit.

On the face of it, Gerrard’s men dominated in terms of possession (79%) and total shots (23) but when digging deeper, only three of those attempts at goal were actually on target and nearly half were from outside the penalty box – it’s no wonder they failed to score.

Much of the Ibrox faithful were quick to hammer midfielder maestro Ryan Jack following the full-time whistle. He was labelled a “waste of a jersey” as well as “shocking” whilst one supporter went as far as claiming that he had “done nothing” for months.

Well, this doesn’t appear to be the case whatsoever. In fact, the 28-year-old ran the show in the heart of the pitch, picking up a squad-high 7.8 rating.

Per SofaScore, Jack also made a whopping 128 passes at an accuracy rate of 90%, two of which were key passes and even recorded two tackles, two interceptions and won 100% of his duels.

Therefore, the blame should be attributed elsewhere as the engine room were clearly creating opportunities.

For example, Alfredo Morelos had a rare off day, failing to record a single effort on target from five attempts and likewise with Gerrard’s two new strikers that were introduced in the second half, Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe, who both failed to even have a shot at goal.

Jack’s midfield partner Glen Kamara has been linked with an exit since the 19/20 season finished prematurely – according to 90min, Premier League duo Everton and Newcastle are keen on the Finland international.

Perhaps fans should get used to seeing their Scotsman as clearly he’s going to be able to continue in Kamara’s absence should he depart Ibrox before October.

He certainly deserves less flak than what he got post-game.

