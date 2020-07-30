Rangers should dump Bongani Zungu move in favour of long-term Gerrard target

Rangers appear to be closing in on a £3.5m move for Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu but with a player that Steven Gerrard is all too familiar with becoming available for transfer, should Ross Wilson aim his sights elsewhere?

What’s the word?

According to Goal.com correspondent Neil Jones, long-term Rs target Ben Woodburn will be free to leave Liverpool this summer – either permanently or on loan.

The 20-year-old midfielder has struggled to break into the first-team under Jurgen Klopp with Curtis Jones seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, and after loan spells with Sheffield United and Oxford United, it certainly seems like it’s time to move on.

Who would you rather see sign for Rangers?

Bongani Zungu Vote Ben Woodburn Vote

Gerrard has long admired the Reds youngster, wanting him before his move to the Blades whilst last summer The Sun claimed Woodburn was once again ‘on the radar’ of the Anfield legend.

Maybe it can be third-time lucky?

Forget Zungu

We’ve already detailed why a move for the South African midfielder would be a disaster waiting to happen at Ibrox, which can be read here – but in short, Zungu has displayed nothing that screams ‘sign me up!’

Instead, a swoop for the transfer-listed Woodburn makes a ton of sense and with him in need of a revival, Gerrard can be the man to bring the best back out of him.

The legendary Liverpool star named the Welshman as his captain whilst in charge of the Reds’ youth team and lauded his abilities by saying:

“I think Ben needs to play so if Jurgen doesn’t need him it’s an excellent opportunity to come and play with his friends who he came through the system with, be the captain and leader in this team, and set the example. The challenge is when he comes down to this level can he approach it like a first-team game and so far he has been excellent.”

1 of 15 Who was top scorer during the 2018/19 season? Tavernier Morelos Arfield Defoe

Gerrard has regularly called upon his old outfit for players, namely Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo, and now would be an ideal time for Woodburn to follow suit.

At Oxford, he’s shown glimpses, averaging 1.9 shots and 1 key pass per game, via WhoScored.

He’d certainly be less of a risk than Zungu, so it’s time for Wilson to switch tactics and pursue the player that his boss has seemingly chased every window since taking the helm in Glasgow – Woodburn is valued at just £4m by Transfermarkt.

AND in other news, Rangers could make a shrewd move with Lyndon Dykes signing…