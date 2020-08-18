Rangers move for Jacob Murphy would be shades of Sheyi Ojo

Rangers chief Ross Wilson could be about to cause the club to misfire on yet another winger at Ibrox…

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Record, the Scottish giants are keeping tabs on Newcastle United ace Jacob Murphy over a possible summer transfer.

It’s claimed that the 25-year-old is on a list of potential targets should Steven Gerrard offload some of the fringe players on the wage book.

Do you want to see Jacob Murphy at Ibrox?

Yes, 100% Vote No thanks Vote

Murphy cost the Magpies £12m back in 2017 and has had to go out on loan to Championship duo West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday in the last 18 months.

Ojo 2.0

This has all the hallmarks of being a typical wide man mistake at Ibrox – and although Wilson isn’t culpable for the past, he would be if he pushes ahead with a move to sign Murphy.

He’s a player that has struggled to break into the senior setup at St James’ Park whilst United have in the Premier League and it was only this season that he had started to show glimpses of why they splashed eight-figures to sign him.

Although the former England U21 international has hardly been prolific throughout numerous loan spells – per Transfermarkt, he’s only surpassed a tally of ten goals for the season once and that was at League One outfit Coventry City.

His attempt of nine goals this season for the Owls was a solid effort but could be an anomaly when looking back in years to come.

1 of 10 Record transfer fee paid? £12.5m £10m £11.5m £12m

Murphy only shoots 1.7 times per game and is also dispossessed 1.3 times per match too, via WhoScored.

His lack of exposure to the top-flight hints that this one could be similar to last season’s move for Sheyi Ojo, who was dubbed one of the worst players by supporters.

The Liverpool man was another player to go out on many loans, including a temporary spell at Ibrox where he managed to score just one goal all season.

Murphy’s final ball and composure in the final third has been dubbed as “erratic” by Yorkshire Live, which only emphasises the worry of inconsistency surrounding the winger.

Wilson simply has to avoid this move at all costs.

AND in other news, Rangers ace has been Steven Gerrard’s unsung hero