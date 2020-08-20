Rangers news: Leeds United to make shock £10m bid for Rangers star Ryan Kent

Even though he is on the market for a couple of reinforcements himself, Steven Gerrard just might have his hands full with fending off potential suitors for Rangers stars.

According to the latest exclusive report from The Scottish Sun, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are interested in Ryan Kent and want to buy the wide forward in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The same outlet also states the Whites are planning to table a £10m bid in an attempt to convince Rangers to part ways with their star man. At the moment, however, it does seem like Kent is very much settled in Glasgow and wouldn’t mind staying put.

But, it will be up to Bielsa to convince Gerrard to sell with an official transfer bid that could indeed make the Rangers think twice before immediately shutting them down.

Of course, Kent is not the only wanted man at Ibrox and the Gers are very much used to declining offers left and right for their players. For that reason, Bielsa is aware of the fact that he may have to pay a lot of money to get his man.

He is, however, pretty adamant on securing the signing since Leeds are going into the Premier League for the upcoming campaign and they will need all the reinforcements they can possibly get.

Will £10m actually be enough this time around? At the moment, we still don’t know but going back to England is something Kent would possibly be open to. After all, he’s already had spells at Coventry, Barnsley and Bristol City and always wanted to make it in the Premier League.

Leeds can certainly use that to their advantage.

Verdict

Losing Kent now would undoubtedly be a big hit for Rangers and their quest of breaking Celtic’s domestic dominance.

It goes without saying, for that reason, that Gerrard should do everything to ensure he stays put in the Scottish Premier League.