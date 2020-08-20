Rangers target John Lundstram would be the perfect Glen Kamara replacement

Rangers have entered the race to clinch one of the Premier League’s underrated stars as he enters the final year of his contract and with Glen Kamara’s own future up in the air, it could be the perfect move…

What’s the word?

According to The Athletic, Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is of interest to Steven Gerrard with the Scottish Premiership front-runners one of several teams monitoring the situation.

The Blades triggered an automatic one-year extension to his current deal but talks over an extension appear to be wavering.

Would you swap Glen Kamara for John Lundstram?

Absolutely! Vote No chance! Vote

It remains to be seen what sort of fee would tempt Chris Wilder into a sale and much of it could depend on the Yorkshiremen getting John Swift’s £4m move over the line.

Lundstram is currently rated at £7.2m by Transfermarkt.

Bye-bye Kamara?

As audacious as it is, if Rangers can pull this one off, then Ross Wilson should be lauded from the treetops as it would be a phenomenal swoop for a player who’s been regularly featuring in the top-flight this season.

Per WhoScored, the 26-year-old provided five goals and three assists from a predominantly defensive midfield position. His box-to-box abilities are further emphasised when delving into the numbers a bit more – the Liverpudlian averaged 1.4 tackles, 1.3 clearances, 1.3 shots and 2.5 long balls per game.

His Blades teammate Billy Sharp adds further weight to that, describing the 5 foot 11 powerhouse as a “real menace” whilst Wilder has called him an “outstanding” player as well as a “fantastic example of a professional”.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Jörg Albertz Henning Berg

Lundstram’s playing style has been likened to Frank Lampard in the past, which means there’s a bit of Gerrard about him too.

Coincidentally, United like the look of Glen Kamara, who has attracted interest from numerous teams this summer, so could it be a case of one in, one out at Ibrox soon?

The Scottish giants can’t go wrong with Lundstram either way.

AND in other news, Rangers move for PL OUTCAST would be shades of Sheyi Ojo…